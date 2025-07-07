Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 21,184,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 86,129,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

