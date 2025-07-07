EULAV Asset Management Acquires 4,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.93.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $531.02 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

