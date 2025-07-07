Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.10. 3,336,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,770,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.48.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,116. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 269,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 271,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.