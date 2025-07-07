Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $46.13. 9,891,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 23,419,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 2.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,805.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. This represents a 26.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $506,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 712 shares in the company, valued at $42,542. This trade represents a 92.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,006 shares of company stock worth $34,857,872 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

