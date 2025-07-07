282,963 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 282,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,511,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IJH stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

