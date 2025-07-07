Analyzing Redwire (RDW) and Its Peers

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Redwire to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwire and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $304.10 million -$114.32 million -6.81 Redwire Competitors $18.82 billion $730.78 million 9.72

Redwire’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Redwire. Redwire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Redwire has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.1% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Redwire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire -39.31% N/A -16.63% Redwire Competitors -410.26% -70.28% -14.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Redwire and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 2 5 0 2.71 Redwire Competitors 392 2130 3304 120 2.53

Redwire currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Redwire competitors beat Redwire on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

