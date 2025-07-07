Analyzing Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) and Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tate & Lyle and Marine Harvest ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 2 0 2 3.00 Marine Harvest ASA 0 3 0 1 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Marine Harvest ASA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $2.21 billion 1.51 $182.45 million N/A N/A Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion 1.61 $506.96 million $0.68 27.84

Marine Harvest ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Tate & Lyle.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Marine Harvest ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Marine Harvest ASA 5.77% 14.65% 6.94%

Dividends

Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Marine Harvest ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Marine Harvest ASA pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats Tate & Lyle on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

