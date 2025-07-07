LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 65,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,036,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $816.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.71.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 367.05% and a negative return on equity of 70.38%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveWire Group news, Director John L. Garcia sold 56,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $365,936.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,698,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,460,731.34. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tralisa Maraj sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 324,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,030.60. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,896 shares of company stock worth $1,943,431 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVWR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LiveWire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.