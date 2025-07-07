Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Up 4% – What’s Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 573,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 690,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $691.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $115.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

