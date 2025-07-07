Critical Analysis: AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) vs. Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Watsco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AZEK and Watsco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 10 7 0 2.41 Watsco 0 6 1 0 2.14

Volatility and Risk

AZEK presently has a consensus price target of $53.93, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Watsco has a consensus price target of $484.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Watsco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Watsco is more favorable than AZEK.

AZEK has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AZEK and Watsco”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.52 billion 5.14 $153.38 million $1.02 53.28 Watsco $7.62 billion 2.43 $536.29 million $13.01 35.16

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. Watsco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 9.92% 13.87% 8.63% Watsco 6.98% 17.13% 11.86%

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands. The Commercial segment offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers and other storage solutions, and engineered plastic sheet products under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brands. This segment also offers bathroom partitions, shower and dressing stalls, lockers, storage solutions, extruded plastic sheet, and non-fabricated products under the Aria, Eclipse, Hiny Hiders, TuffTec, and Duralife brands. The company was formerly known as Delaware corporation and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. Watsco, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

