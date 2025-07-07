Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $550.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.04.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $473.02. 222,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.72. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $491.98. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

