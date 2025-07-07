ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,345. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $129.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

