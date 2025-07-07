FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 385,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,588. FMC has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $5,573,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

