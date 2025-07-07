Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $60.29. 432,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.