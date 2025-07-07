Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $178.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXPE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.11. The stock had a trading volume of 490,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

