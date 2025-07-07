Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,383. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7,227.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 1248 Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

