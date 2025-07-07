UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.84.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,374,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,155,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,227,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 602.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 64,715 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 887,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

