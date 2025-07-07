Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV opened at $628.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

