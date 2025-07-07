Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

