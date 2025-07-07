Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 14,053 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

