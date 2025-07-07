Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 293.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

