Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.21 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

