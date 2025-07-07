Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $441.98 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $442.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.04 and its 200 day moving average is $401.53. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

