8,997 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by J Hagan Capital Inc.

J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.3% of J Hagan Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $248,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $232,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.27 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

