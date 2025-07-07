Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 27,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $5,252,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 17.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 44,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.83. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

