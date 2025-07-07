Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Decreased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,514.7% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 403,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 378,087 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

