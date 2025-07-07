Byrne Financial Freedom LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Byrne Financial Freedom LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.0% of Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $5,737,355,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9,896.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,707.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,718,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,765,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,282,000 after buying an additional 3,182,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $98.29 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.