Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.35 and last traded at C$28.25. 389,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,479,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Hut 8 Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.