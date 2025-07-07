Lincoln National Corp Has $246.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $246,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average is $171.52.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

