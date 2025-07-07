DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

DeNA Co (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $16.70. DeNA shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

DeNA Trading Down 22.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.01.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.94 million. DeNA had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.