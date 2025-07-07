Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

CAT stock opened at $399.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

