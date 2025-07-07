National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 51,541 shares.The stock last traded at $105.19 and had previously closed at $108.30.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 4.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.50.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $103.64 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14,007.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

