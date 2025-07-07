Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 476,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 980% from the previous session’s volume of 44,138 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Hypermarcas Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter.

Hypermarcas Dividend Announcement

Hypermarcas Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Hypermarcas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Featured Stories

