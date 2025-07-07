Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $99.12, with a volume of 22246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $336,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,384.65. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

