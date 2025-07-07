MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$38.44 and last traded at C$38.19, with a volume of 107599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.17.

MDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MDA Space from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on MDA Space from C$35.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDA Space presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$957,840.00. Also, Senior Officer Luigi Pozzebon sold 8,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$256,160.00. Insiders have sold a total of 306,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,768 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

