Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.12 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 157789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the sale, the director owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $6,903,571.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,177.28. This represents a 43.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,753,000 after purchasing an additional 165,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 670,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after buying an additional 445,586 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

