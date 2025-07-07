Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$65.52 and last traded at C$65.51, with a volume of 16702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$65.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Exchange Income to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.91.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.4%

Exchange Income Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.26.

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.