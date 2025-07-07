Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 558980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRCH. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,115.20. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $336,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,095.33. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,150 over the last ninety days. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 1,900,416 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,816 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,550,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 4,365.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 1,644,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

