Comparing Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) & Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia and Forward Air are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Saia and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saia 9.91% 14.21% 10.22% Forward Air -31.66% -242.42% -25.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Saia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saia $3.21 billion 2.39 $362.07 million $11.99 24.01 Forward Air $2.47 billion 0.33 -$816.97 million ($29.05) -0.93

This table compares Saia and Forward Air”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Saia has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Air. Forward Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Saia and Forward Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saia 0 10 9 1 2.55 Forward Air 0 2 3 0 2.60

Saia presently has a consensus price target of $333.84, indicating a potential upside of 15.95%. Forward Air has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.28%. Given Forward Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Saia.

Risk & Volatility

Saia has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Air has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saia beats Forward Air on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saia

Saia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers. The company operates 194 terminals. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

