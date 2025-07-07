Contrasting Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sigma Designs alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Semiconductor Manufacturing International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

(Get Free Report)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.