Contrasting EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airbus Group and EVE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus Group $74.92 billion 2.19 $4.58 billion $1.51 34.38 EVE N/A N/A -$138.17 million ($0.55) -13.14

Profitability

Airbus Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Airbus Group and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus Group 6.32% 22.75% 3.46% EVE N/A -138.86% -57.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Airbus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of EVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Airbus Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airbus Group and EVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 EVE 0 1 3 0 2.75

EVE has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.78%. Given EVE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVE is more favorable than Airbus Group.

Summary

Airbus Group beats EVE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus Group

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

