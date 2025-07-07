Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 133,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,469,000 after purchasing an additional 94,466 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $428.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $428.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.44 and a 200 day moving average of $390.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

