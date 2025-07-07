Top Financial Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

Circle Internet Group, Robinhood Markets, Coinbase Global, WNS, and Uber Technologies are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—banks, insurance companies, asset managers, brokerages and exchanges—that generate revenue through lending, underwriting, investment management and fee-based services. Owning these equities gives investors a claim on the profits of those institutions and exposes them to sector-specific risks such as interest-rate fluctuations, credit cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,339,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,339,637. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -15,765.77. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.20. 27,628,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,951,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,351. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.75.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS traded up $9.36 on Monday, reaching $74.74. 17,806,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,773. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. WNS has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.42. 13,235,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,119,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.09. The stock has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

