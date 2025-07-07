Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

