U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.68 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.