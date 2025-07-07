Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 16,104 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

