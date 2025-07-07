Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,722.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,379.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,974.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,799.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

