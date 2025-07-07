Abound Financial LLC Invests $117,000 in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.41.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CVX opened at $148.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.