Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $197.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.