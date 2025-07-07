Jordan Park Group LLC Has $29.50 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

